Modefi (MOD) Price Down 10% This Week

Modefi (CURRENCY:MOD) traded up 13.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 28th. One Modefi coin can currently be purchased for $1.17 or 0.00003383 BTC on exchanges. Modefi has a total market capitalization of $15.68 million and approximately $431,978.00 worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Modefi has traded down 10% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00055694 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00020379 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.28 or 0.00676443 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000320 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00039378 BTC.

Modefi Coin Profile

Modefi is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,379,341 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

Modefi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Modefi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Modefi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

