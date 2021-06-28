ModiHost (AIM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $127,438.59

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. During the last week, ModiHost has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. One ModiHost coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000298 BTC on exchanges. ModiHost has a market cap of $127,438.59 and $29,150.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00052963 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003245 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00020027 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.90 or 0.00632106 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000313 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00038283 BTC.

About ModiHost

ModiHost is a coin. It launched on May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal . The official website for ModiHost is modihost.io . The official message board for ModiHost is medium.com/@ModiHost

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

Buying and Selling ModiHost

