Monashee Investment Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWU)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition during the first quarter worth $555,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition during the first quarter worth $31,000. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition during the first quarter worth $497,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,988,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition during the first quarter worth $94,000.

Arrowroot Acquisition stock opened at $9.95 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.98. Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.19.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

