Monashee Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 500,000 Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYACU)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYACU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,970,000. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III makes up about 0.8% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HYACU. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,981,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $994,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,921,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,553,000.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III stock opened at $9.93 on Monday. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.33 and a twelve month high of $11.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.98.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

