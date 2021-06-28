Monashee Investment Management LLC Makes New $2.29 Million Investment in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,167,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,481,000 after buying an additional 224,004 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,224,000 after purchasing an additional 71,602 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth $326,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Snowflake in the first quarter worth $6,177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.78, for a total transaction of $7,090,909.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,007,033.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 1,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $305,262.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 126,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,530,261.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 526,769 shares of company stock valued at $125,341,348 in the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Snowflake from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.82.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $248.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.02. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $184.71 and a one year high of $429.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.78.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.16 million. As a group, analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

