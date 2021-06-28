Monashee Investment Management LLC Makes New $6.80 Million Investment in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,800,000. Ouster makes up approximately 1.0% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OUST. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ouster during the first quarter worth about $102,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,233,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OUST opened at $12.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.97. Ouster, Inc. has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $17.73.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.61 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OUST. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ouster in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Ouster in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ouster in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Ouster in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

About Ouster

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

