Monashee Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Janus Henderson Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JHG. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 2,760.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 1,836.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. 60.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.32.

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $39.24 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.09. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52 week low of $18.80 and a 52 week high of $40.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.45.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.07 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.50%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

