Monashee Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,849,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAE. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in CAE by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,404,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $260,351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025,126 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of CAE by 86,641.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,035,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $84,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter worth about $79,964,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CAE by 305.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,102,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter worth about $32,377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAE shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on CAE from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. National Bank Financial raised CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Desjardins raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CAE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Shares of NYSE CAE opened at $31.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.77. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.83. CAE Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $32.19.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $894.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.95 million. CAE had a positive return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

