Monashee Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 170,000 Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Diversey as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diversey in the 1st quarter worth about $147,207,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversey in the 1st quarter worth about $766,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Diversey during the 1st quarter worth about $43,001,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in Diversey during the 1st quarter worth about $8,772,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Diversey during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diversey alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DSEY opened at $17.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.02. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.61.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $631.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DSEY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diversey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Diversey Profile

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY).

Receive News & Ratings for Diversey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.