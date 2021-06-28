Monashee Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 399,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,916,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. Institutional investors own 34.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Epiphany Technology Acquisition alerts:

Shares of EPHY stock opened at $9.71 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74. Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $12.00.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Epiphany Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiphany Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.