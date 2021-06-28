Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 520,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,342 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $14,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 7.3% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,887,114 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $192,288,000 after purchasing an additional 467,289 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 273.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,416,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,038 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 17.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,135,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,698,000 after purchasing an additional 171,067 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 13.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 649,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,138,000 after buying an additional 77,206 shares during the period. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $17,718,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Gas Services Holding Crestwood sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $132,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CEQP traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.30. 25,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,444. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 3.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.22. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $33.94.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -657.89%.

CEQP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised Crestwood Equity Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides a range of infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L).

