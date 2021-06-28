Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Buys 140,157 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 579,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,157 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 1.2% of Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $21,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 108,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 86.3% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 69,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 32,280 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,727,000 after buying an additional 11,449 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,661,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 37.7% in the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 54,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 15,017 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $39.67. The company had a trading volume of 26,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,807,632. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $29.47 and a twelve month high of $40.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.73.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

