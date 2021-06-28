Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 43,127 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 139.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,127 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $11,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 322,494.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,080,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 8,078,484 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $547,338,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,236,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,006,034,000 after buying an additional 1,311,447 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,437,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,325,000 after buying an additional 1,022,650 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,190.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,060,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,696,000 after buying an additional 978,160 shares during the period.

IWD traded down $0.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $158.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,170. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $108.92 and a twelve month high of $163.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.16.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

