Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Stock Position Cut by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $4,068,092.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,079.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $92.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.78. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $67.69 and a 52 week high of $99.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 30.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.26.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.