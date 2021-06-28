Mooncoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.77 Million (MOON)

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. One Mooncoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mooncoin has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mooncoin has a total market cap of $6.77 million and $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.31 or 0.00382680 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00007025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00011000 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Mooncoin Coin Profile

Mooncoin (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. Mooncoin’s official website is mooncoin.com . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

