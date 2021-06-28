Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,903,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,689 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.10% of Morgan Stanley worth $147,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS stock opened at $88.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $45.86 and a fifty-two week high of $94.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.95.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.42.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

