Mork Capital Management LLC Invests $1.33 Million in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Mork Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 9.7% in the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 214,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 46,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Shares of SFM stock opened at $26.38 on Monday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $29.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.26.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $694,892.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $60,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

