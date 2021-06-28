Mork Capital Management LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Mork Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. The Timken accounts for about 2.1% of Mork Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Mork Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Timken were worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Timken by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in The Timken by 260.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Timken by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of The Timken in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Timken by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

TKR stock opened at $80.74 on Monday. The Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.23 and a fifty-two week high of $92.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.70. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.09 million. The Timken had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.27%.

In related news, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $248,123.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,769.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bo Hans Olof Landin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total transaction of $221,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,920.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,693 shares of company stock valued at $15,569,086 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

TKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Timken presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

