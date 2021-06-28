Morpheus Labs 1-Day Volume Tops $1.14 Million (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. During the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded up 16% against the US dollar. One Morpheus Labs coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0393 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges. Morpheus Labs has a market capitalization of $16.64 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00054657 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003251 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00020065 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.14 or 0.00661145 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00038590 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Profile

MITX is a coin. It launched on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 723,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 423,637,291 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official website is morpheuslabs.io . Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Morpheus Labs

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using U.S. dollars.

