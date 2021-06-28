Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III Unit’s (NASDAQ:MCAEU) Quiet Period To End on June 28th

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III Unit’s (NASDAQ:MCAEU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, June 28th. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III Unit had issued 5,000,000 shares in its public offering on May 18th. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III Unit’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III Unit stock opened at $10.16 on Monday. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III Unit has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on private companies in North America. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

