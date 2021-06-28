MTR (OTCMKTS:MTCPY) Lifted to “Buy” at HSBC

MTR (OTCMKTS:MTCPY) was upgraded by HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

MTCPY stock opened at $16.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.77. MTR has a 1 year low of $14.53 and a 1 year high of $17.30.

About MTR

MTR Corporation Limited designs, constructs, operates, maintains, and invests in railways in Hong Kong, Australia, Mainland of China, Macao, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Hong Kong Transport Operations; Hong Kong Station Commercial Businesses; Hong Kong Property Rental and Management Businesses; Hong Kong Property Development; Mainland of China and International Railway, Property Rental and Management Businesses; Mainland Of China Property Development; and Other Businesses segments.

