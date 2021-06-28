Mutual Advisors LLC Has $303,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 341,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,302,000 after acquiring an additional 65,237 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 908,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 337,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,544,000 after acquiring an additional 9,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000.

Shares of IWB opened at $241.58 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $166.12 and a 1 year high of $241.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $236.11.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

