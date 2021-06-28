Mutual Advisors LLC Invests $277,000 in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 366.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 35,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 28,016 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 439,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,428,000 after purchasing an additional 73,331 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

In other news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,540,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OMC stock opened at $80.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.11. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 7.39%. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

A number of research firms recently commented on OMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Macquarie upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.