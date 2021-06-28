Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 767 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $112.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.00. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

