Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 443 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its position in Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $447.67.

NYSE ROP opened at $466.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $445.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a PE ratio of 49.42, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $362.90 and a 52-week high of $466.66.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.66%.

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,106,288 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

