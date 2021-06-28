Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $5,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BAX. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Baxter International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,164,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $655,084,000 after purchasing an additional 289,794 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,750,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $232,001,000 after buying an additional 245,223 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 267,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,525,000 after buying an additional 154,157 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,749,000 after buying an additional 109,585 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,438,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $195,657,000 after buying an additional 82,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.75.

NYSE:BAX opened at $82.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.74. The firm has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68. Baxter International Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.79 and a 1 year high of $91.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 9.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is 36.25%.

In related news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $421,954.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,080.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $932,605.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,586.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

