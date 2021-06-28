Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,788 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Old Republic International worth $5,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Old Republic International by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ORI opened at $25.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.84. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $13.93 and a 1 year high of $26.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 19.29%. The business’s revenue was up 208.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

ORI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

In related news, VP Rande Keith Yeager sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $1,192,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,046.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.12 per share, with a total value of $26,955.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,878 shares in the company, valued at $101,293.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,782 shares of company stock valued at $45,818. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

