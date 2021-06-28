Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $5.75 Million Stock Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,916 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $5,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter worth about $792,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,283 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,643,000 after buying an additional 20,536 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 4,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,233,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 45,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,790,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,500 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $160.49 per share, with a total value of $401,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,209,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $157.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.39. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.19 and a 12 month high of $176.84.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $559.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.48 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 16.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.29.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

