Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 3,548 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,548 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $5,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 46.7% in the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $66.62 on Monday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.89 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.16.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.65 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 9.39%. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

IBKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.86.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $1,469,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,291,511 shares in the company, valued at $609,011,482.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $41,970,200. 11.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

