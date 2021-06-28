National Bank Financial Boosts Akumin (TSE:AKU) Price Target to C$4.30

Akumin (TSE:AKU) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial to C$4.30 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of AKU stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$4.06. 9,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,286. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.71. Akumin has a 12-month low of C$2.10 and a 12-month high of C$4.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$288.88 million and a PE ratio of -10.41.

Akumin (TSE:AKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$75.85 million during the quarter.

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The company provides various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures; and online medical bill payment services.

