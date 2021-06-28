National Bank Financial Raises Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Price Target to C$35.00

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KEYUF. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Keyera from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Keyera from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Keyera from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Keyera from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Keyera from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keyera currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.63.

OTCMKTS:KEYUF opened at $26.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.95. Keyera has a 1-year low of $13.95 and a 1-year high of $29.50.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

