National Pension Service Acquires 47,825 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 808,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,825 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $90,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICE. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 743.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 253.5% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $119.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.10 and a 1-year high of $121.96.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 17,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $2,052,596.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,270,034.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.93, for a total value of $12,313,548.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,402,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,366,820.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,742 shares of company stock worth $15,137,922. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.38.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

