National Pension Service Has $183.45 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

National Pension Service boosted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 815,029 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,702 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Danaher were worth $183,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 72.6% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $266.56 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $252.91. The company has a market capitalization of $190.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $169.25 and a 52-week high of $270.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.93.

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total value of $1,128,042.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $4,442,650.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,844,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,165 shares of company stock worth $9,051,818 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.