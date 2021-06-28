National Research Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:NRC)

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

National Research has decreased its dividend by 47.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of National Research stock opened at $46.22 on Monday. National Research has a 52-week low of $42.41 and a 52-week high of $60.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 0.63.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 25.75% and a return on equity of 57.93%. The business had revenue of $35.46 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $2,468,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,871 shares of company stock worth $2,812,843. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About National Research

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

