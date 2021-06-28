Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) by 55.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 977,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,236,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.98% of Navistar International worth $43,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 16,979,550.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,735,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,214,000 after buying an additional 3,735,501 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,679,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000,000 after buying an additional 77,676 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navistar International during the 4th quarter worth $123,574,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navistar International during the 4th quarter worth $108,447,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,627,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,677,000 after buying an additional 453,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Navistar International stock opened at $44.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.30. Navistar International Co. has a twelve month low of $26.42 and a twelve month high of $45.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -23.27 and a beta of 1.88.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.34. Navistar International had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Navistar International Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NAV shares. TheStreet upgraded Navistar International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navistar International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.42.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

