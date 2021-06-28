Nervos Network (CKB) One Day Volume Tops $15.85 Million

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $346.72 million and $15.85 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 32,660,589,993 coins and its circulating supply is 26,845,094,687 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork . Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Nervos Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars.

