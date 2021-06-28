Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.19

Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.19 and last traded at $2.94, with a volume of 4634222 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Netlist from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Get Netlist alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $634.63 million, a PE ratio of -58.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.60.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Netlist, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Netlist Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NLST)

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

Recommended Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Netlist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netlist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.