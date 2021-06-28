Neuberger Berman Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,099 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.14% of Franco-Nevada worth $32,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 11.1% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter worth about $1,269,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 17.4% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 3.3% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 84,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on FNV. TD Securities upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays raised Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Industrial Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$250.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.50.

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $145.23 on Monday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $105.62 and a one year high of $166.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.29. The firm has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.58.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.75 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 54.79%. On average, analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.19%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.