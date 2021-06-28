Neuberger Berman Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,310,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,363 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.86% of Certara worth $35,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Certara during the first quarter worth about $2,151,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Certara by 131.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Certara by 80.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,580,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,148,000 after buying an additional 705,507 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Certara by 186.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 11,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Certara by 2,554.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,839,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,124,000 after buying an additional 4,657,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.48% of the company’s stock.

CERT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

In other news, insider Craig R. Rayner sold 108,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $2,800,436.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 416,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,719,810.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Justin Edge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $135,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 447,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,080,371.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 274,944 shares of company stock valued at $7,255,245 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERT opened at $28.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -88.50. Certara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.36 and a 52-week high of $41.79.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $66.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.94 million. Certara’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

