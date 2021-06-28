Neuberger Berman Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,367,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,437 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $43,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,134,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,022 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,757,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,767 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,381,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,704,000 after purchasing an additional 104,241 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth $167,833,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,516,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,760,000 after purchasing an additional 705,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEAK opened at $33.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $35.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.73.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $446.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 73.17%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEAK. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.79.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $30,706.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,166.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

