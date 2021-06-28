Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $215.00 to $202.00. The stock had previously closed at $178.59, but opened at $167.58. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Nevro shares last traded at $166.44, with a volume of 3,792 shares traded.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NVRO. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Nevro from $200.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Nevro in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.40.

In other news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $72,131.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,948.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $1,153,848.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 428,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,229,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Nevro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,035,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Nevro by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 8,785 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nevro by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Nevro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.55. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -69.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.26%. The firm had revenue of $88.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nevro Corp. will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nevro Company Profile (NYSE:NVRO)

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

