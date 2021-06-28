New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) Short Interest Down 90.0% in June

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of New China Life Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

OTCMKTS:NWWCF remained flat at $$3.80 during trading hours on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.80. New China Life Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20.

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. provides life insurance products and services to individuals and institutions in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance Business, Group Insurance Business, and Other Business. The company also offers asset management, training, electronic commerce, and medical services; and invests in, develops, leases, and manages real estate properties.

