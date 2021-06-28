New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) Short Interest Down 90.0% in June

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2021

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of New China Life Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

OTCMKTS:NWWCF remained flat at $$3.80 during trading hours on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.80. New China Life Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20.

About New China Life Insurance

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. provides life insurance products and services to individuals and institutions in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance Business, Group Insurance Business, and Other Business. The company also offers asset management, training, electronic commerce, and medical services; and invests in, develops, leases, and manages real estate properties.

Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for New China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.