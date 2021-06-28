New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $14.21 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,911 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of New York Life Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $14,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 8,585 shares during the period. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 360,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,424,000 after buying an additional 49,110 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 271,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,648,000 after buying an additional 8,261 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 23,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 7,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter.

SCHZ stock opened at $54.38 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.64 and a 1 year high of $56.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.28.

