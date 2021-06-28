New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) by 70.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of Systemax worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Systemax by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Systemax by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Systemax by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Systemax by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Systemax by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. 29.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Manoj Shetty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,755 shares in the company, valued at $458,041.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Systemax stock opened at $35.16 on Monday. Systemax Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.68 and a 52-week high of $45.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.52. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.52.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Systemax had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 45.32%. The company had revenue of $251.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Systemax Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Systemax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Systemax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Systemax in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut Systemax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Systemax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Systemax Company Profile

Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

