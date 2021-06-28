New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $830,000 Stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 136.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,768 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,047,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,490,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,276,705,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,889,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,905,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASO stock opened at $42.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.07. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $42.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.64.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ASO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director William S. Simon sold 31,007 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $1,094,547.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,004.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William S. Ennis sold 238,094 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $6,071,397.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 225,958 shares in the company, valued at $5,761,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,220,426 shares of company stock valued at $636,988,221. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

