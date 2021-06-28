New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $904,000 Holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of Wabash National worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Wabash National by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,095,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,996,000 after purchasing an additional 195,388 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Wabash National by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,226,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,356,000 after purchasing an additional 617,491 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Wabash National by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,815,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,129,000 after purchasing an additional 473,645 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wabash National in the 4th quarter worth $690,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 148.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 293,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 175,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WNC. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Wabash National from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wabash National from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

Shares of NYSE WNC opened at $16.19 on Monday. Wabash National Co. has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $20.55. The company has a market capitalization of $834.06 million, a P/E ratio of 70.39 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.85.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.22 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 3.33%. Wabash National’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Wabash National Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 213.33%.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $32,662.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,249,353.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 21,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $407,810.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,338,594.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products.

