New York State Common Retirement Fund Invests $1.08 Million in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 42,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 28.20% of Driven Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRVN. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth $342,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,546,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,615,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $911,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $766,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DRVN opened at $30.85 on Monday. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $35.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.60.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $329.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

DRVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Driven Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Driven Brands from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Driven Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

