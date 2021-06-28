New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 10,170 Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) by 85.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,170 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 314.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.61% of the company’s stock.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.73.

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock opened at $31.08 on Monday. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $71.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.93. The company has a market cap of $765.56 million, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.10.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.19). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.46 EPS for the current year.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

Featured Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI).

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.