New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 19,557 Shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) by 43.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,557 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in Marcus & Millichap by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Marcus & Millichap by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Marcus & Millichap by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Marcus & Millichap by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 53,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 57.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

In other Marcus & Millichap news, major shareholder Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 77,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $2,669,970.82. Also, COO Richard D. Matricaria sold 3,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $151,527.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,875.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 381,846 shares of company stock valued at $13,328,633 in the last ninety days. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on MMI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

NYSE MMI opened at $40.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 0.87. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.48 and a twelve month high of $40.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.96.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $183.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.20 million. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 6.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Marcus & Millichap, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marcus & Millichap Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.