New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,000 Shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,250 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in German American Bancorp were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in German American Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 24.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 276,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,776,000 after acquiring an additional 54,215 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of German American Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,039,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,263,000 after acquiring an additional 111,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 71.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

GABC opened at $38.34 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.80. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $51.11.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 30.43%. The firm had revenue of $53.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.90%.

In other news, Director J David Lett sold 9,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $393,142.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

German American Bancorp Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

